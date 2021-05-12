PH logs 4,842 new COVID-19 cases amid 'low' testing output, says DOH

Residents receive Pfizer BioNtech COVID-19 vaccines at the FilOil Gym in San Juan City on May 12, 2021. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Philippines posted 4,842 additional COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, as the country began rolling out its first doses of Pfizer jabs sourced from the vaccine-sharing platform COVAX.

The day's new infections raised the country's cumulative total to 1,118,359, of which 53,214 are considered active, the lowest in nearly 2 months or since Mar. 15, according to the ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group.

The Department of Health (DOH) noted that the day's relatively low number of fresh cases was due to the "low testing output" from accredited laboratories on Monday.

Based on the latest bulletin, 33,529 samples were received by testing laboratories on said date, 12.5 percent of which were found positive for the virus.

COVID-related fatalities, meanwhile, climbed to 18,714 with 94 newly reported deaths.

The day's fatalities include 35 cases initially classified as recoveries, but after validation turned out as deaths, according to the health department.

Recoveries also increased by 8,312 to 1,046,431. The total number of recoveries accounts for 93.6 percent of the country's running tally.

Metro Manila cities San Juan and Makati earlier in the day kickstarted the use of Pfizer/BioNTech's COVID-19 shots on their residents.

Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccines will be distributed in the capital region, Cebu, and Davao as these areas have shown that they could handle the low temperature requirement to maintain the jabs' efficacy, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire earlier said.