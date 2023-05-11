The Land Transportation Office holds a free 15-hour theoretical driving course. LTO Facebook page

MANILA — The Land Transportation Office (LTO) is offering a nationwide free driving course for preregistered student driver applicants, its chief Jay Art Tugade said on Thursday.

The free driving course will run from May 11 to 12 at the LTO's regional offices.

In a statement, Tugade said the transport agency recognizes "the growing interest among our citizens to acquire driving skills as a potential source of income."

He also said that the LTO is "fully aware of the financial constraints faced by many Filipinos" in enrolling in driving courses.

The LTO, however, can only accommodate a limited number of students in its free driving course "as of now."

But Tugade noted that the project would "set in motion" the monthly offering of free driving courses.