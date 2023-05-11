81 Maguindanao students fall ill due to chemical poisoning

IPHO - Maguindanao

UPI, Maguindanao — At least 81 pupils of Mirab Elementary School in this town were sent to the hospital due to chemical poisoning on Wednesday afternoon.

The students, ages 9 to 12, suffered extreme dizziness, headache, vomiting and abdominal pain.

Another 130 pupils were placed under observation after showing the same symptoms with patients confirmed to be suffering from food poisoning.

The students may have inhaled an insecticide meant to control pests on agricultural crops, initial investigation of the Integrated Provincial Health Office (IPHO) found.

The chemicals should have been sprayed at least 500 meters away from the area.

The Datu Blah Sinsuat Hospital can continue accommodating patients despite the influx of admissions due to the chemical poisoning incident, Bangsamoro Region's Health Ministry focal person Dr. Michael Macion said.

The Upi government meanwhile suspended classes at the Mirab Elementary School for the rest of the week to give way to a decontamination of the area.

Authorities will also conduct a reorientation on on the use of chemical products for farming.

— Report from Chrislen Bulosan