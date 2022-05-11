MAYNILA - Ilang oras matapos magsara ang mga presinto Lunes ng gabi, at ma-transmit ang mga resulta, nagpasalamat si presidential aspirant Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. sa kaniyang mga tagasuporta.

Sa partial and unofficial count, milya-milya ang kaniyang lamang sa mga katunggali, bagay na itinuring na "tsunami victory" ng mga eksperto.

Pero paano nga ba nakamit ni Marcos ang anila'y phenomenal na pagkapanalo na ito?

Ayon kay La Salle political analyst Julio Teehankee, naging matagumpay ang pagre-rebrand ng mga Marcos matapos ang 1986 EDSA Revolution.

"Successful 'yung kanyang rebranding, repositioning. After more than three decades after EDSA siguro naisip nila 'paano ba natin babaguhin ang mga Marcos?'" ani Teehankee.

"He refused to apologize for whatever shortcomings of the father/ at sinabi niya let history be the judge. And i think the winning formula for Bongbong Marcos is change the narrative, baguhin ang kwento," ani Teehankee.

Pero hindi ito naging ora-orada.

"He bided his time. Remember he first ran in 1995 for senator at natalo siya at malakas pa ang naratibo ng EDSA noon," ani Teehankee.

Dagdag niya: "Ironically nanalo siyang senador nung nanalong presidente si Noynoy Aquino. At nu'ng mga panahong 'yun, a year after that pinakikita sa social media lalo na sa YouTube itong napakagandang animation tungkol sa the 'real story' behind EDSA. So as early as 2010, binabago na nila ang kuwento," ani Teehankee.

"Kumbaga, natisod nila ang perfect vehicle for changing the narrative.

So they seeded it, even until 2016 nung tumakbo siyang vice president."

Nakatulong din ang pagtandem ni Marcos kay Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte.

“Ang kalakihang porsiyento ng boto na nakuha ni Bongbong Marcos ay galing sa mga supporters ni Inday Sara at 'yung boto ni Inday Sara ay galing sa continuing popularity ni President (Rodrigo) Duterte," ani Teehankee.

At dahil malaking boto ang nakuha ni Marcos Jr., ito na umano ang pahanon para tuparin niya ang kaniyang pangakong "unity" o pagkakaisa.

"Napakabait ng sambayanang Pilipino sa mga Marcoses. Binigyan sila ng pagkakataon na baguhin ang imahe nila. So sana naman talagang respetuhin nila ang mandato na ito. Kung talagang totoo ang unity, they should reach out to the opposition, to their detractors. Now is not the time for gloating, dapat ang mensahe nila- panalo tayong lahat," ani Teehankee.



Para kay Ateneo School of Government dean Tony La Vina, hindi pa tiyak kung ano ang magiging porma ng isang Marcos administration.

"We don’t know this candidate very well, in terms of platforms, position, what he intended to do because he did not participate in debates. There is nothing in his website what he plans to do, he did not have any interviews other than fluffy, fluffy, nice lightweight interviews, features rather than hard news. The best answer is we really didn't know. He can surprise us," ani La Vina.

"Here is some of his history that is problematic- his father is a dictator, did a lot of harm, so you have to deal with that - worse, it tries to revive things in his fathers regime that was rejected, for example the Bataan [nuclear] power plant. His father’s economy was know for cronyism - will he do that again? I hope he doesn't. I hope he is the modern version of Marcos Sr.," dagdag ni La Vina.

Inaasahan din ang mga magiging konkretong plano at proyekto ni Marcos na inaasahang uupo bilang ika-17 Pangulo ng Pilipinas sa ika-30 ng Hunyo.

-- Ulat ni Jasmin Romero, ABS-CBN News