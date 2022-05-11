Voter Flor Guballa, 62 casts her vote at 9:22 PM in a clustered precinct (4583 A, 4584A, 4585A) after the VCM malfunctioned at 6AM at Kamuning Elementary School, Quezon City on May 9, 2022. Voters waited for a VCM replacement while others opted to fill out their ballots, which were left with the Board of Election Inspectors. Gigie Cruz, ABS-CBN News



MANILA — China and other nations congratulated the Philippines on the "smooth" conduct of its May 9 elections, while Malacañang on Wednesday called for healing and unity.

Partial tallies showed presumptive president Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. with at least 31 million votes, more than double the 14.8 million tally of his closest rival Leni Robredo.

"The Filipino people have spoken and now is the time to heal and unite as one nation and one people," said Malacañang spokesman Martin Andanar.

"As we wait for the official and final results, we have to underscore that this year’s political exercise is a showcase of the strength of our democratic system and institutions," he said in a statement.

Meanwhile, China "congratulates the Philippines on the smooth presidential election," said its Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian.

"Our congratulations also go to the leading candidates," he said in a press conference.

"China will continue to work together with the Philippines to stay committed to good-neighborliness and friendship, focus on post-COVID growth, expand win-win cooperation, and bring more tangible benefits to both peoples," added the official.





President Rodrigo Duterte, whose 6-year term ends in June, has pursued investments and loans from China, which ignores a 2016 ruling by a United Nations-backed court that junked its historical claims to the South China Sea, including parts of Philippine waters.



Marcos in September last year said Duterte's China policy was "the right way to go."

STRENGTHENING BILATERAL TIES

Meanwhile, Australia's Ambassador to the Philippines Steven Robinson also congratulated the Philippines for its elections.

"We look forward to working with the next President, Vice-President and all the officials democratically elected by the Philippine people," said Robinson in a tweet.

We congratulate the Philippines on the holding of its national elections yesterday. We look forward to working with the next President, Vice-President and all the officials democratically elected by the Philippine people. #mateshipandbayanihan — Steven J. Robinson AO (@AusAmbPH) May 10, 2022

Japan's Ambassador to Manila Koshikawa Kazuhiko, for his part, said he was "honored" to witness democracy at work.

"My sincerest congratulations to the Philippines for its conduct of the 2022 National Elections... I look forward to working with the new administration in bringing ties to greater heights," the envoy said.

My sincerest congratulations to the Philippines for its conduct of the 2022 National Elections. Honored to have witnessed first-hand this incredible exercise of democracy. I look forward to working with the new administration in bringing 🇯🇵🇵🇭 ties to greater heights. — Ambassador of Japan in the Philippines (@AmbJPNinPH) May 10, 2022

The Marcos-led UniTeam's campaign promises include the modernization of the Pasig River Ferry System, the development the country's digital infrastructure, and "food sovereignty," among others.

Despite reported violence and malfunctioning vote-counting machines on election day, the poll body on Tuesday said it had yet to declare failure of elections in any area.

Visit the ABS-CBN News Halalan results page to see the partial, unofficial tally of election returns.

WATCH

Watch more News on iWantTFC



