BuCor: Convicted 'drug queen' Yu Yuk Lai passes away

MANILA - Convicted drug queen Yu Yuk Lai passed away on Tuesday morning, according to Bureau of Corrections spokesperson Gabriel Chaclag.

According to Chaclag, Yu died at 9:47 a.m.

He said Yu supposedly died of acute myocardial infarction or heart attack after being confined at the East Avenue Medical Center for contracting COVID-19.

- Report from Bianca Dava, ABS-CBN News

More details to follow.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: