Gordon: PH shouldn’t rest on laurels on pandemic response

A vendor passes by a tarpaulin reminding the public of COVID-19 health protocols at the Plaza Miranda in Manila on May 5, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Former senator and Philippine Red Cross chairman Richard Gordon said the country should not rest on its laurels in so far as its response to the COVID-19 pandemic is concerned.

This, despite the World Health Organization lifting the public health emergency status of the disease, the highest alarm it could raise for a disease.

In a media briefing Wednesday, Gordon said that COVID “is as bad as tuberculosis, measles and flu.”

“We should always be careful. Hindi porket sinabi ng WHO na wala nang emergency, it’s over. We must enhance and set up CDC. A bill has been filed. Kung gagawin 'yan, merong protection against new diseases,” he said.

Gordon, who once led the Senate Blue Ribbon Committee’s investigation on the anomalous P11.5-billion Pharmally deal that occurred at the onset of the pandemic between the Duterte government and Pharmally Pharmaceutical Corporation, said in order to move forward, the country must first learn from what it did not do right.

“We were late. We didn’t have machines, we didn’t have surveillance capacity. There was an anti-vaccine attitude. The doctors not paid well. Going forward you really have to make sure you practice intelligence gathering for whatever diseases there are," he said.

Ultimately, he acknowledged that protecting the population should start within every individual, which should be supported by government.

The Department of Health has earlier said that pending the WHO declaration, all policies and protocols pertaining to the country’s pandemic response will remain in place. The agency also cautioned against treating COVID as an endemic disease – something which Gordon agrees with.

STILL NO HEALTH SECRETARY

A year since national elections, the health agency has yet to be led by a full-fledged secretary.

Since the Marcos administration came into power, Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire has had to juggle between being the agency spokesperson and officer-in-charge.

For Gordon, whoever Marcos should appoint, the secretary must have foresight and a genuine desire to serve.

“Minsan hindi kelangan doctor, pero public health 'yan. People in government must really care for people. Kelangan tinuturuan mo 'yan how to prevail,” he said.

Asked on whether he is keen to accept a cabinet position should it be offered to him, he said he is open to talk if he is wanted, but will not offer himself for any position.

