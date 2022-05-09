MAGARAO, Camarines Sur – As Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. stretches his lead in the presidential race, Leni Robredo put a spotlight on the message of hope that came out of her 90-day campaign.

“May nasimulan tayong hindi pa kailanman nasasaksihan sa buong kasaysayan ng bansa: isang kampanyang pinamunuan ng taumbayan,” Robredo said.

She recalled some of the things that characterized her rallies as she toured the country to woo voters: overflowing food and drink, newly composed and produced videos and songs, artwork from supporters which find their way from the back of the crowd to the stage, and hundreds of supporters moving in sync to make way for volunteer medics tending to those in need.

WATCH: Instead of the usual placard, supporters in Catanauan, Quezon flew kites to show their support and greet VP Leni Robredo a belated happy birthday during her multi-sectoral assembly here today, Thursday. The crowd also sang for her.

“Napakaraming sandali kung kailan pinuno ng hiwaga ang mga puso natin,” she said in a statement made in the early hours of May 10, Tuesday, from her home in Magarao.

23-year old Gaddie shares acts of kindness she experienced in Robredo’s Pasay rally that made her volunteer to give out free water in Robredo’s Batangas rally today.



"Isinadiwa ninyo ang demokrasya, hindi lang sa pagboto, kundi sa pagmamahal sa kapwa Pilipino … Hindi kayang sukatin ng numero ang lalim ng pagmamahal ninyo," she added.

“Isinadiwa ninyo ang demokrasya, hindi lang sa pagboto, kundi sa pagmamahal sa kapwa Pilipino … Hindi kayang sukatin ng numero ang lalim ng pagmamahal ninyo,” she added.

Gifts for VP Leni Robredo are arriving at the Pasay rally as well. Artist Elmer Paguia intends to give these oil paintings to Robredo and runningmate Sen. Kiko Pangilinan.

"May tiwala ako sa kakayanan nilang mamuno ng bansa," Paguia said.



“May tiwala ako sa kakayanan nilang mamuno ng bansa,” Paguia (left) said. @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/NGVn0M50t2 — Wena Cos (@wenacos) April 23, 2022

As she spoke, her daughters sat quietly to her right, off-camera. Aika, Tricia, and Jillian led her house-to-house campaign, quickly replicated on a national-scale by volunteers for her campaign.

Is Robredo’s H2H campaign innovative? Not really: LGU candidates like councilors, brgy captains, mayors do it in their respective areas.



But campaign strategist Alan German explains why Robredo’s H2H is different: it’s being done on the scale of a national position bid. (🧵) pic.twitter.com/DxoZMMVAHX — Wena Cos (@wenacos) April 5, 2022

“Ginawa ko ang lahat ng makakaya; tinumbasan ninyo ito, minsan higit pa. Walang dadaig sa kapayapaang dala ng katotohanang ito,” Robredo said.

She asked supporters to find solace in their efforts many of whom funded their campaign activities out of pocket. She also asked them to stay together beyond the campaign.

WATCH: Another gift from supporters, a large pot made its way through the crowd from the back all the way to the stage with the help of the audience members. It came from the Robredo-Pangilinan People's Council in Floridablanca.

“Hindi pa tayo tapos. Nagsisimula pa lang tayo. May landas na nagbukas, at hindi ito sasara kasabay ng mga presinto; may kilusang isinilang, at hindi ito papanaw sa pagtatapos ng bilangan,” she said.

Despite a polarized elections, Robredo, whose campaign banked heavily on the messaging of “radikal na pagmamahal (radical love),” said her supporters’ love should not create an even bigger divide.

“‘Wag mapagod. Bukas at magpakailanman, magkakasama ang lahat ng Pilipino,” she said.

Robredo assured her supporters she will not abandon her cause and remain with the people in uplifting the lives of the marginalized.

Robredo on the decision of COMELEC en banc to exempt the OVP’s COVID-19 response programs from the election spending ban:



“Sobrang relieved kami kasi ang dami na namin nakukuha na request for assistance, now pwede na namin iresume.”



📸 taken at Tarlac people’s rally, Wednesday pic.twitter.com/D6EHHD8EGZ — Wena Cos (@wenacos) March 24, 2022

Elections only happen every three years, but much can still be done in between, she said.

“Maaaring hindi ngayon, maaaring hindi bukas o sa makalawa o sa susunod na taon, pero may liwanag pa ring nag-aabang basta't handa tayong magsikap na abutin ito,” she said.