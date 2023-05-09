PNP vows to overhaul anti-illegal drugs operations

MANILA — Following the controversial 990 kilo shabu drug haul in Manila in 2022, the Philippine police are once again saying they want to overhaul their anti-illegal drugs operations by reconstituting or dissolving several units.

Philippine National Police Chief, Gen. Benjamin Acorda Jr. said this is to ensure all anti-illegal drug operations are tightly monitored and controlled to avoid pilferage and other illegal acts by anti-narcotics police.

"Well there are plans that we need to make COPLAN-based 'yung mga operations. 'Yung regional offices ay talagang we consolidate na to make sure that the operations are really monitored and then we will give the RDEUs 'yung talagang aggressive operations at the regional and provincial levels," Acorda said.

The move may also include dissolving special operations units attached to the PDEG Headquarters, and devolving their functions to local, territorial units.

He hopes closer supervision would result in higher conviction rates for drug cases.

"Actually ma-emphasize lang sa kanila what are their boundaries, ng kanilang operations and one of the focused agenda is the aggressive and honest operations.

"Gusto lang natin na 'yung operations natin ay kikilos tayo, in court 'yung conviction ay magiging taas. Kung puwede nga 100 percent ang gagawin natin and we are glad that with the programs of the SOJ — mayroon silang ginawa na department circular No. 20 wherein the prosecutors will be on board in the earliest stage ng investigation — this is a very welcome move," the police chief added.