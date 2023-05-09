A photo from the Philippine Coast Guard shows the Chinese Coast Guard maintaining its presence in Ayungin Shoal and Sabina Shoal, both within the Philippines' exclusive economic zone during a PCG Maritime Domain Awareness flight on Feb. 21, 2023. Courtesy NTF West Philippine Sea



MANILA — The Philippine Navy on Tuesday said it "increased the tempo of patrols" in the West Philippine Sea due to the presence of foreign vessels in the area.

"We give it to our sailors because they continue to perform their mandate patrolling in the area even though the presence of the other side is there," Philippine Navy chief Toribio Adaci told reporters.

"We have improved the frequency of our patrols, I can’t give you the exact figures, but I should say our operational commands have increased the tempo of patrols," he said on the sidelines of the Maritime Security Symposium.

The Philippine Navy is part of the National Task Force for the West Philippine Sea (NTF-WPS).

On April 23, a China Coast Guard ship number allegedly blocked the path of BRP Malapascua in waters around Ayungin Shoal. The Philippine Coast Guard reported that the foreign vessel was 50 yards from a deadly point of collision with the Philippine's much smaller ship.

The PCH also said 18 Chinese maritime militia (CMM) vessels were detected near Sabina Shoal. The coast guard said it had driven away 4 other CMM vessels, which appeared to be engaged in fishing activities, from the territorial sea of Pag-asa Island.

Some 100 more CMMs were also observed near Julian Felipe Reef, the coast guard said.

Security experts have long urged the government to prioritize the modernization of the Philippine Coast Guard given China’s increasing assertiveness in the South China Sea.

Currently, the Philippine fleet has only three vessels that can conduct long-range patrols.

Maritime law expert Dr. Jay Batongbacal said the Marcos administration was on the right track in dealing with the West Philippine Sea. In particular, he commended the government's transparency on the waterway's situation.

“I think that the trajectory so far of the government on the policy posture and positions on the West Philippines Sea is on track from the beginning. It just needs to now continue and assess its policies, such as the transparency policy and the activation and reenergizing of the events alliance," Batongbacal said.

"But we also now need to consider longer term and follow actions through,” he added.

Batongbacal added that the government should aim to make China accept and recognize international law and "appropriate allocation of jurisdiction in the South China Sea."

Beijing claims sovereignty over almost the entire South China Sea, including the Spratly Islands, ignoring an international ruling that the assertion has no legal basis.

To back Beijing's claim, hundreds of Chinese coast guard and other vessels patrol the waters, swarming reefs and harassing and attacking fishing and other boats.

— With a report from Agence France-Presse