Islamist rebels storm Maguindanao town, clash with state troops

State troops can be seen on the streets of Datu Paglas in Maguindanao while residents flee amid firefights after Islamist rebels stormed the town Saturday morning. Photos courtesy of Omolhier Saguia



Government troops clashed with about 100 members of the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) who stormed the town of Datu Paglas in Maguindanao on Saturday morning.

Initial reports said the military responded after learning about the presence of BIFF members who surrounded the town's public market.

"Isang araw na daw sila dito kasi nagpapahinga daw ang grupo nila. Na-monitor ng military. Pumasok ang grupo nila dito sa palengke pati sa Gawad Kalinga na residential house ng sibilyan. Wala naman silang hinostage na mga tao, nakipagbakbakan na lang sila sa military," said Vice Mayor Mohammad Paglas.

(They have been here resting for a day resting. The military monitored their presence. The group entered the wet market and even the Gawad Kalinga housing for civilians. They did not take anyone hostage but engaged in a firefight with the military.)

Videos posted on Facebook show military armored personnel carriers rolling into town and residents fleeing amid the sound of gunshots. Videos courtesy of Norhaina OMal Pangilayan

Stranded civilians were told to go home when the clash started. Videos captured from a road, meanwhile, showed residents fleeing to safety as armored personnel carrier rolled into town.

Meanwhile, the neighboring town of Buluan will enforce a temporary lockdown due to the encounter, according to Mayor Dhats Mangudadatu in an announcement on his Facebook page.

"No movement muna po until the situation is in control as will be announced by our PNP and AFP personnel," said Mangudadatu.

Authorities have yet to said if there were casualties from the encounter.

The BIFF is a breakaway group of the Moro Islamic Liberation Front, which earlier brokered peace with government and is in the process of transition into self-governance in the Bangsamoro region.

More details to follow.

— Report from Chrislen Bulosan

