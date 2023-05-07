Fuel released into sea as ship capsizes off Bataan

Photo courtesy of Philippine Coast Guard/Facebook

MANILA — A vessel capsized off Mariveles, Bataan Saturday morning, releasing several liters of fuel into the sea, the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said.

PCG said MV Hong Hai 189 capsized and sank 400 years from the Sisiman Lighthouse in Mariveles town at around 5:21 a.m. Saturday, prompting authorities to install oil spill booms in the area.

The sunken vessel spilled between 30 and 50 liters of fuel and other mixed substances into the sea, PCG added, noting that there was no additional traces of an oil spill in the nearby waters.

Personnel from the PCG Station Bataan and Marine Environmental Protection Unit (MEPU) were monitoring the situation "for further measures."

The sinking came more than two months since oil tanker MT Princess Empress sank off Oriental Mindoro last February, releasing about 800,000 liters of industrial fuel into the sea.

Damage caused by the Mindoro oil spill has reached P3.88 billion, with the number of affected families rising to around 40,000, the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) said.