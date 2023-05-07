Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno sits down for an interview with ANC in March 2019 in this file photo. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Finance Secretary Benjamin Diokno has called for a separate retirement and pension fund for military uniformed personnel (MUP), as he described the current military pension system as a "big drain to the national budget."



At a media briefing, Diokno said the government was estimated to spend P848.39 billion annually for the next 20 years to finance the current pension system.

He added that the accumulating pension liabilities will likely increase public debt by as much as 25 percent by 2030.

"We can no longer afford to keep this around," said Diokno.

He said soldiers at present were getting pension but were not contributing at all.

"Wala sila contribution, tapos napakalaki ng nakukuha nila. I think this really has to be discussed openly."

(They don't have any contributions, and they enjoy large payouts.)

As an example, Diokno said a retired general would receive a monthly pension of P131,000, tax-free.

The finance secretary added that the current pension system may also be affecting other government projects like education and health.

The Department of Finance (DOF) is scheduled to discuss the matter with other government agencies as well as the military, according to Diokno.

Diokno also said no military official has talked to him to reject the proposal, which would initially require soldiers to contribute 1-3 percent of their monthly salary.

—Report from Jekki Pascual, ABS-CBN News

