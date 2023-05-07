Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo. Photo from Governor Roel Ragay Degamo Facebook page/File



MANILA — A wounded victim of the March 4 bloodbath that killed Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo died on Sunday, bringing the death toll from the said massacre to 10.

According to a Facebook post from the Degamo camp Sunday, the latest fatality was identified as Fredilino Cafe Jr., also known as "Putok," who died from his injuries more than 2 months since a group of armed men stormed Degamo's private compound in Pamplona town and shot the late governor and 8 others.

Cafe, a native of southern Santa Catalina town, was an employee of the Negros Oriental Provinical Engineering Office.

He was among those who regularly accompanied Degamo during the slain governor's weekend consultations with Negros Oriental residents at his compound, Degamo's camp told ABS-CBN News.

Since the attack, Cafe had reportedly been "in and out of the hospital," but succumbed to his wounds on Sunday.

Aside from Degamo and Cafe, other victims of the Mar. 4 bloodbath include:

Santa Catalina farmer Jessie Bot-ay

Provincial Engineer's Office driver Jerome Maquiling

Fatima, Santa Catalina barangay chairwoman Florenda Quinikito

Provincial Health Office driver Jomar Canseco

Yupisan, Pamplona barangay councilor Jose Marie Ramirez

Obogon, Tanjay City chief barangay watchman Joseph Retada

Dumaguete-based photographer Michael Fabugais

Security guard Crispin Vallega

Last month, the Senate Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs conducted a series of hearings on the Degamo slay.

More than a hundred speakers appeared before the Senate panel during the hearings, telling their stories about the spate of violence that has hounded the province. Among them was Degamo's widow, Pamplona Mayor Janice Degamo.

Following the hearings, the witnesses met with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. at the Malacañang Palace.

Marcos Jr. earlier vowed justice for Degamo, who had endorsed his candidacy in the May 2022 presidential race.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: