Cloudy skies, localized thunderstorms expected over Metro Manila, rest of PH

MANILA — Cloudy skies with isolated rainshowers or thunderstorms are expected over Metro Manila and the rest of the Philippines in the next 24 hours, state weather bureau PAGASA said Sunday.

In its 24-hour public weather forecast, PAGASA also said a low pressure area will bring scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms over Kalayaan Islands in Palawan.

The LPA was located 410 kilometers northeast of Pagasa Island in Palawan as of 3 p.m.

The weather agency warned of possible flooding and landslides in the province.

PAGASA also warned of possible flooding or landslides in other areas due to localized thunderstorms.

For more updates, visit the ABS-CBN weather center.