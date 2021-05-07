FDA approves ivermectin for human anti-parasitic treatment

MANILA - The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Friday said it has granted a certificate of product registration (CPR) for locally-produced ivermectin as an anti-parasitic drug for humans.

The certificate of product registration was issued on May 7, FDA Director General Eric Domingo told ABS-CBN News in a text message.

"Lloyd Laboratories applied for a CPR for locally manufactured ivermectin as an anti-nematode drug," he said.

"It was granted after they submitted data to support quality and stability of the product," he said.

Nematodes are parasitic roundworms. Ivermectin had been known as a veterinary drug and used in parasite treatment among animals.

The FDA has yet to reply to queries on why it has yet to issue a certificate of product registration for the use of ivermectin in COVID-19 treatment, for which some lawmakers have touted the drug as effective.

More details to follow.

