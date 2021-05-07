257 hospitals report oxygen tank shortage amid pandemic, PH eyes deal with manufacturers: DOH

Buyers check available medical oxygen tanks on sale in a supply store in Manila on April 11, 2021. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Department of Health (DOH) on Friday said the national government is in talks with oxygen manufacturers in the country to boost supply after about 20 percent of surveyed public hospitals said they have experienced a shortage in tanks for severe cases of COVID-19.

Among 1,200 hospitals surveyed, 179 hospitals said they experienced a shortage in oxygen tanks daily, 15 facilities had the same problem at least once weekly, while 63 others said they were facing the problem at least once a month, according to data from the DOH.

While 943 hospitals or 77 percent of respondents said that there was no shortage of oxygen tanks in their facility since the start of the year, the government does not want to be complacent, said Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire.

"Kaya ang DTI (Department of Trade and Industry) kinakausap na ang mga nagpro-produce ng oxygen sa ating bansa so we can have more," she said.

(That's why the DTI is in talks with oxygen producers in the country so we can have more.)

"They are now really closing in with negotiations with oxygen manufacturers para ma-increase pa 'yung oxygen [tanks] sa ating bansa (to increase oxygen tanks in the country)," she said.

Hospitals cross the country consume about 14,000 oxygen tanks a day, the undersecretary said.

The capital region accounts for about a third of that number as Metro Manila hospitals use 5,300 tanks daily, she said.

"Base sa numerong naibigay ko sa inyo, it is sufficient," she said.

(Based on the numbers I gave you, it is sufficient.)

"It is enough base din sa number ng mga kaso natin (based on the number of cases we have)," she said.

As of May 6, the Philippines has tallied 63,170 active COVID-19 cases. About a third of these cases or 22,543 patients are in Metro Manila.

