Presidential candidate Vice President Leni Robredo at the “Angat Buhay Agusan Del Sur: Liyag para kay Leni” Grand Rally at the Datu Lipus Makapandong Cultural Center in Prosperidad, Agusan del Sur on Thursday, May 5. A 70,000-strong crowd cheered her on her final sortie in Mindanao before the May 9 presidential elections. (VP Leni Media Bureau)

MANILA – Five days before elections, Vice President Leni Robredo told the audience at her Dipolog City rally on Thursday to vote for candidates with a track record of public service, instead of relying on endorsements by local officials.

“Sana po ang pag-desisyon natin isip at puso ang gagamitin. Hindi lang dahil sinabi ng ating mga public officials,” Robredo told the 45,000-strong crowd on Wednesday.

Robredo secured the endorsement of local officials in Dipolog, among them Mayor Dodoy Labadlabad, 2nd district Rep. Glona Labadlabad, and 3rd district Rep. Gani Amatong.

“Dapat kaming mga lingkod-bayan nakikita niyo ng personal, nahahawakan niyo, nakakausap niyo,” she added.

Robredo in her last week of campaigning jumped from province to province, hitting Tabuk City in Kalinga, Bangued in Abra, Kalibo in Aklan, Tibiao in Antique, Iloilo City, Baguio City, and Bacolod City.

In Iloilo City, she stood at the back of a "pink mobile" in a caravan that stretched from Sta. Barbara all the way to La Paz, where supporters lined the kilometers-long stretch of the way, reaching out for Robredo, who gladly took their hands and greeted them.

On Thursday, she visited Oroquieta and Ozamiz cities in Misamis Occidental before she held a rally in Prosperidad town, Agusan del Sur.

Robredo previously visited Agusan del Sur and del Norte in March 9.

But Robredo said this will not be the last her supporters from far provinces will see her.

Presidential candidate Vice President Leni Robredo met up close supporters who waited for her along the highway on her way to the Bacolod-Silay Airport in Negros Occidental early Wednesday morning, May 4. (VP Leni Media Bureau)

“Ganito po 'yung ating paniniwala: Kung lingkod-bayan ka, kailangan lahat ng oras ginugugol mo para makapagsilbi sa inyong mga sinasakupan. Hindi ko po ito ginagawa dahil kampanya lang,” she said.

Robredo in her rally speeches often comes prepared with a list of programs implemented by the Office of the Vice President over her past 6 years serving in office.

In Zamboanga del Norte, the Office of the Vice President constructed dormitories for students of Siayan National High School, one of the many dormitories built by Robredo's Angat Buhay Program.

She often quotes these dormitories as part of her "resibo (receipts)" of public service in areas she visit, along with community learning hubs mounted to aid students in online and modular learning set-ups.

On Friday, Robredo will return to her home region Bicol, where she will hold grand rallies in Sorsogon City, Legazpi City, and finally in Naga City, where she will also cast her vote on May 9.