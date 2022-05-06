Duterte insists anew he is not endorsing any presidential bet

DAVAO CITY - President Rodrigo Duterte on Friday maintained he is not endorsing any presidential candidate in the local and national elections on Monday.

He said this during the Hugpong ng Pagbabago (HNP) miting de avance Friday night at the San Pedro Square near the Sanguniang Panglungsod ng Dabaw.

The President’s daughter, vice-presidential bet and Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, is the running mate of presidential candidate former Sen. Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.

Duterte appeared at the event upon the invitation of his son Davao City mayoral candidate Sebastian “Baste” Duterte.

Prior the President’s arrival at San Pedro Square, Sara personally addressed the crowd to support Marcos.

She was not on the stage when Duterte came in.

The President's son, 1st District reelectionist Congressman Paolo Duterte did not attend the event.