Workers carrying banners and placards march along España Boulevard in Manila on Monday, May 1, 2023 in celebration of the International Labor Day. The workers called for higher wages, respect for labor rights, right to organize, and freedom of association during the protest march. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. has ordered the creation of an inter-agency panel tasked to protect workers' rights to organize.

Under Executive Order No. 23 signed last April 30, the Inter-Agency Committee for the Protection of the Freedom of Association and Right to Organize of Workers has four specific areas of action, namely:

a. Consolidate and evaluate all reports submitted by concerned agencies submit to the President a comprehensive report on its findings and recommendations, as well as actions taken to ensure implementation of EO

b. Develop a roadmap containing the priority areas of action, tangible deliverables clear responsibilities, and appropriate timeframes

c. Monitor the progress of implementation of action plans, and close coordination among concerned government agencies to ensure speedy and impartial investigation, prosecution, and resolution of cases related to the rights of workers, to freedom of association, and their right to organize

d. Perform such other functions as may be directed by the President to ensure achievement of EO objectives

The panel will be chaired by the Executive Secretary, while the Department of Labor and Employment will be its vice-chair.

Its members will be the Departments of Justice, Interior and Local Government, National Defense, and Trade and Industry.

The National Security Council and the Philippine National Police are also among the members of the committee.

