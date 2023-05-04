President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. meets with members of the United States Senate Foreign Relations Committee at Capitol Will, Washington DC on May 3, 2023. Presidential Communications Office handout



MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. met with United States senators as part of his five-day official visit to Washington, Malacañang said.

During his meeting Wednesday, Marcos and members of the US Senate Foreign Relations Committee tackled a wide range of issues including security, defense, agriculture, and climate change mitigation, economic cooperation and cybersecurity.

Marcos told the US Senate panel that defense and security engagement remained the key pillar of bilateral relations between Manila and Washington, and lauded the United States for its willingness to work with the Philippines.

He also said the Philippines was keen to deepen cooperation with the US in the fields of supply chain, health and health security, environment, energy security, and interconnectivity.

The President thanked US Senate Foreign Relations Committee chair Sen. Robert Menendez for welcoming his delegation to Capitol Hill.

"Having been a member of the Philippine House of Representatives and the Senate, Marcos said engagements between Manila and Washington should not only take place at the executive but also with members of the legislature," Malacañang said.

Marcos' meeting with US Senators followed his separate meetings with US President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Marcos is set to talk with reporters to highlight gains during the Washington visit before flying to London in the United Kingdom later this week to attend the coronation of King Charles III.

RELATED VIDEO: