Harris says PH-US relations 'stronger than ever'

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and First Lady Liza Araneta-Marcos are welcomed by US Vice President Kamala Harris and second gentleman Doug Emhoff at their residence in US Naval Observatory, Washington D.C., on Tuesday, May 2, 2023. KJ Rosales, PPA pool

MANILA—US Vice President Kamala Harris said the relations between the Philippines and the United States are "stronger than ever" as she met Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on Tuesday night (Manila time).

"Under your leadership, we have been able to continue to do the work that we have that is a priority around our mutual prosperity and security," Harris told Marcos Jr. during their meeting at the Number One Observatory Circle in Washington D.C.

Marcos, meanwhile, said his recent trip to the US is an "opportunity to continue to strengthen the relationship of our countries" amid rising tensions in the world.

Asked whether he is bothered by China's continued provocation in the South China Sea, Marcos replied he is "concerned as you could possibly be."

"It is one of the major issues that we have to face back home," he said.

"Well, cooperation with the US certainly is just something that we are building upon that has been going on for many, many, many decades. And we just keep going," he said.

Watch: President Marcos Jr on whether he is concerned with the continued provocation in the South China Sea from China?



Marcos Jr: As concerned as you could possibly be. It is one of the major issues that we have to face back home. pic.twitter.com/EWuVSxLt75 — Pia Gutierrez (@pia_gutierrez) May 2, 2023

Marcos Jr. sought stronger Manila-Washington ties as he met with US President Joe Biden earlier in the White House. During their bilateral meeting, the Philippine leader emphasized that ties between Manila and Washington can help promote peace in the region and across the globe.

Biden, meanwhile, reaffirmed the United States' "ironclad commitment" to the defense of the Philippines, including in the South China Sea, adding that the US will continue to support the modernization of the Philippine military.

Marcos Jr.'s trip to Washington D.C. comes as the Philippines and the US seek to counter Beijing's growing assertiveness over self-governed Taiwan and China's construction of bases in the South China Sea.

On April 3, the Philippines announced 4 new sites for the US military to use: Naval Base Camilo Osias in Santa Ana, Cagayan, Lal-lo Airport in Lal-lo, Cagayan, Camp Melchor Dela Cruz in Gamu, Isabela, and Balabac Island in Palawan.

—With reports from Pia Gutierrez, ABS-CBN News