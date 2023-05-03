MANILA — Four MRT-3 passengers "sustained minor injuries" after a train activated its emergency brakes on Wednesday morning, its management said.

In a statement, MRT-3 said the automatic train protection system activated an emergency brake to stop a "defective index" while approaching the Boni Avenue station at around 9 a.m.

The train moved again within several minutes after inspection by on-board technicians. It was later removed for further troubleshooting by MRT-3's maintenance provider.

Meanwhile, the 4 injured passengers received first aid from emergency medical technicians, the MRT management said.

Assistant Secretary for Railways and MRT-3 Officer-in-Charge Jorjette Aquino apologized to MRT-3 passengers affected by the incident.