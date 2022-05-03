'Hindi kuntento sa malaking rally lang': Robredo thanks volunteers in Iloilo in 3rd visit

Ilonggos surprised presidential candidate Vice President Leni Robredo with a festive event at the La Paz Football field in Iloilo City on Tuesday, May 3. Robredo went to La Paz to thank her volunteers and supporters from Panay Island who have been going house-to-house to campaign for her. VP Leni Media Bureau handout

ILOILO CITY, Iloilo - Vice President Leni Robredo visited Iloilo for the third time on Tuesday, with a caravan where supporters lined streets from the Iloilo International Airport in Cabantuan all the way to La Paz, at least a 19-kilometer stretch.

Robredo thanked her supporters who volunteer their time and resources for her on-ground campaign. She had two stops, the first in Sta. Barbara, and then in La Paz. The latter gathering turning into a small rally attended by 6,000 supporters.

"Nagpapasalamat po kami sa inyo, dahil noong nag-appeal kami sa inyo na mag-house-to-house, talaga namang grabe 'yung sipag na ipinakita ninyo sa amin," Robredo said.

She reminded the crowd that her campaign should not exist only for the large festive gatherings, where cities and towns try to one-up the other in attendance.

Robredo recalled her past two visits in Iloilo. She returned here for a grand rally which set the tone for her rallies now characterized by acts of volunteerism in free food, drinks, performances, clean-up efforts, and large attendances.

Her first trip here after she declared her candidacy was in December where she went to the towns of Leganes and Maasin.

"Bakit ba hindi tayo nagpapagod nang ganito, hindi tayo nakukuntento na isang malaking rally lang?" Robredo asked.

"Dahil po ito 'yung pamahalaan na ipinapangako namin sa inyo, isang pamahalaan na gobyerno ang lalapit sa tao," she told the crowd, vowing once more that if elected president, she will continue to be a leader accessible to Filipinos in the most remote and far-flung areas.

"Hindi namin tinitignan kung konti lang ang botante, kahit napakakonti lang ng tao, basta nangangailanga, tutulungan," Robredo added.

Last week, she campaigned through Calabarzon again, beginning the stretch of her tour in Quezon in the small town of Catanauan on Thursday morning for a multi-sectoral assembly.

Robredo remembered her time before politics serving as a lawyer for these sectors in nearby Unisan, a town of fisherfolk and coconut farmers. Later in the program, she she was presented with a manifesto of support signed by fisherfolk and farmers.

Despite wrapping up another well-attended rally north of Metro Manila in Malolos, Robredo made the trip to one of the southern-most areas of Luzon the next day.

“Sobrang laki ng Quezon. Sobrang laki rin ng botante, kaya napakahalaga niya,” she said in a chance interview with media after speaking in front of the Catanauan crowd.

“Sinasabi nila ako daw ang pinakamarami nang lugar na napuntahan, kahit malalayong lugar pinuntahan,” Robredo said during her Malolos, Bulacan rally.

Robredo, in a Facebook livestream, earlier showed her supporters and viewers all the places she’s been on large maps of Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao marked with pink stickers, and proceeded to mark areas her daughters are now visiting in their house-to-house campaign.

The Robredos can be seen having returned to different provinces over and over again, making stops in different cities and towns.

Earlier on April 27, Wednesday, Robredo’s mini rally in Baliuag, Bulacan featured performances by drag queens.

“Masaya ako na nabigyang boses ang iba’t ibang sektor,” Robredo later said in her speech there.

“‘Yun naman talaga ang buod ng ating pamamahala, pag tayo ay nabugyang pagkakataon na mamuno ng ating bansa. Pagbibigay ng boses, kapangyarihan, pagpapalakas, empowerment, ‘yun po ang pinaka puso ng ating pamamahala,” she added.

Robredo left her Iloilo supporters with a request to make the most of the remaining days before the May 9 polls, five of which can still be used to publicly campaign for a candidate.

Robredo won by a landslide here in 2016, with over 700,000 votes to second-placer former senator Bongbong Marcos Jr. who earned only over 120,000 votes.

With Iloilo City Mayor Jerry Treñas, former Governor Art Defensor, Iloilo-born Senator Franklin Drilon, and several other representatives and mayors from Iloilo by her side, Robredo sought from the crowd the assurance of a repeat win in her rematch with Marcos Jr.

Robredo also visited Aklan and Antique where she thanked volunteers for their hard work. She then made two more stops in Bacolod.

Her runningmate Senator Kiko Pangilinan, meanwhile, made rounds in Quezon City markets in NCR, while his wife Megastar Sharon Cuneta made a courtesy call to Zamboanga City Mayor Beng Climaco.

Robredo's daughters and other celebrity volunteers are also making house-to-house campaigns in different parts of the country.