Duterte says he might share jail cell with Putin

President Rodrigo Duterte meets with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin in Moscow on May 24, 2017 prior to his return to the Philippines. Malacanang Photo/File

MANILA—President Rodrigo Duterte said he might share a jail cell with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in the future as the outgoing Filipino state leader launched another tirade against critics of his violent drug war.

During a PDP-Laban rally in Cainta, Rizal on Friday, Duterte again compared his controversial anti-narcotics operations with Putin's war against Ukraine.

"May kaso daw ako sa International Court of Justice (sic), kulungin ako... Eh si Putin binobomba 'yung... anong kasalanan ko? Pinapatay ko kriminal. Si Putin, babae, lalaki, bata, ganon... flattened. Inaakusa rin ng human rights," he said.

(They say I have a case at the International Court of Justice (sic), they will jail me... But Putin is bombing... what did I do? I kill criminals. Putin kills men, women, children... bombs them. He's also being accused by human rights.)

"So baka isa kaming selda pagdating ng panahon. Okay lang," the President said.

(So we might share a jail cell in the future. That's okay.)

Duterte incorrectly referred to the ICJ, which is the international civil court that hears disputes between countries.

The International Criminal Court, which investigates and tries individuals charged with the gravest crimes of concern to the global community, is the one looking into alleged crimes against humanity in Duterte's bloody war on drugs.

The ICC—which has suspended its investigation into Duterte's drug war as part of due process following the Philippine government's deferral request—is also looking into Putin's invasion of Ukraine.

Last month, ICC chief prosecutor Karim Khan said Ukraine was a "crime scene" after he visited the Ukrainian town of Bucha. Hundreds of civilian killings blamed on Russian forces, who occupied the locality for several weeks, were discovered in the area.

Russia has denied responsibility for the deaths and Putin has dismissed reports of Russian soldiers shooting civilians as "fake".

