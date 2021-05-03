PH expands list of foreigners allowed to enter the country

The Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 1 lies mostly empty on December 23, 2020, two days before Christmas. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Philippines has expanded its list of foreign nationals allowed to enter the country beginning May 1, an official said Monday.

Foreign nationals who hold valid and existing immigrant and non-immigrant visas such as students, workers, and residents are allowed to return to the Philippines, said Bureau of Immigration spokesperson Dana Sandoval.

Those with travel history to India within 14 days remain barred from entering the country, she added.

"'Yung mga turista po di pa po muna natin mapapayagan (Foreign tourists are not allowed yet). Para makapasok po sila (In order to enter), they would need to secure an exemption from the Department of Foreign Affairs," she told ABS-CBN News.

Foreigners qualified to enter the country must have a pre-booked accommodation for at least 7 nights and they must be tested for COVID-19 on the sixth day of quarantine, Sandoval said.

The Philippines' limit of 1,500 daily arrivals remains, she added.