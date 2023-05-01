MANILA—Fifteen Filipino repatriates from conflict-ridden Sudan made it home on Monday night as part of the third batch of repatriates from the African country.

The Filipino repatriates underwent a long journey from Port Sudan, crossing the Red Sea, and going through Jeddah until arriving in the Philippines. They consisted of 12 adults, an infant, two toddlers, and a minor requiring special care.

Chum dela Cruz, a nurse who had been working in Sudan for 12 years, shared his experience in the war-torn country where the situation had worsened.

"Gumagamit po sila ngayon ng jet plane, tank, hindi lang po basta basta na putukan ng tao sa tao. Gumagamit sila ng talagang heavy artillery po," Dela Cruz said.

He arrived together with his wife and two children, ages one and four, whom he said were traumatized.

According to the Department of Foreign Affairs, as of May 1, some 32 people have been repatriated while 616 have evacuated Khartoum, Sudan's war-hit capital.

It assured that 575 more Filipino repatriates from Sudan will return home soon.

There are about 100 who still haven't entered Egypt waiting for a stamp on their travel documents, according to Armand Dulay, acting director of the DFA Office of Migrant Workers.

"As far as we know, 'yung mga nakaabot na ng Sudan side border, pinapasok na sila ng Egypt para iproseso ang kanilang travel documents. So wala na sila sa Sudan side, nandun na sila sa Egypt side, pero hindi pa rin sila tuluyang nakakapasok," he said.

The first batch of repatriates from Egypt is expected to arrive on May 2.

