DOTr Undersecretary for Maritime Affairs Elmer Sarmiento shakes hands with government forces stationed at Pag-asa Island on May 1, 2023. Philippine Coast Guard/Facebook

MANILA — Senior officials from the Department of Transportation (DOTr) and the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) on Monday visited security forces stationed at the Pag-asa Island in the West Philippine Sea.

DOTr Undersecretary for Maritime Affairs Elmer Sarmiento and PCG Commandant Adm. Artemio Abu checked on personnel from the PCG, Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), and Philippine National Police (PNP) securing the island.

Sarmiento and Abu thanked the government troops and residents for welcoming them into Pag-asa Island.

“Sa mga mamamayan po ng Pag-asa, maraming salamat at nandito po kayo to symbolize and validate the territory of the Philippines that the Pag-asa belongs to us,” Sarmiento said.

“Ipagpatuloy ninyo ang inyong magandang samahan kasama ang mga mamayan ng Pag-asa dahil nandito kayo for a common purpose, and that is to ensure the territorial integrity of our country," Abu also said.

"Sana’y manatili sa inyong isipan at damdamin ang diwa ng bayanihan at teamwork while you are happily working for our country,” the PCG commander added.

Sarmiento and Abu also led the distribution of gifts for children living on the island.

Located about 500 kilometers west of Palawan, Pag-asa is part of the Kalayaan Group of Islands in the West Philippine Sea.

While the Philippines has a local government in the island, it is claimed by China, Taiwan, and Vietnam.

Last March, the PCG said residents had already become used to the presence of Chinese vessels in the area as several ships linger from time to time.

