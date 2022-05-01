"Revolution of the poor."

This is how presidential aspirant Manny Pacquiao dubbed his 2022 fight, amid the rallies that he has been holding, especially in the Visayas and Mindanao.

Pacquiao said he believes the Filipino masses will serve as his main weapon in bagging the presidency come election day.

"Ang laban sa kanila rebolusyon ito ng mga mahihirap na tao sa labang ito rebolusyon di gamit ang baril kundi gamit ang kamay para i-shade ang balota ngayong Mayo 9 na magkakaisa ang sambayanang Pilipino ang mga mahihirap para sa magandang kinabukasan at yan ang adbokasiya natin ang pakipaglaban natin na mabigyan sila ng magandang kinabukasan," Pacquiao told journalists before holding a private meeting with Misamis Oriental-based Christian pastors.

Majority of Filipino voters have already decided who they will vote for, Pacquiao said.

He also said only those who have "vested interest" remain "undecided."

"Undecided doon sa mga ganid at may mga vested interest sa sarili yung mga negosyante. Yung mga may mga masasamang balak sa ating gobyerno, undecided sila kung saan sila makikinabang kasi sa akin di na sila makikinabang hindi sila makinabang saken dahil ayaw ko ng kalokohan. Pwede ka mag-hanap-buhay ng malinis pero kung hokus-pokus ka diyan, may naisip kang pagnanakaw at pagsasamantala sa ating gobyerno, ay hindi pwede kay Manny Pacquiao yan," he said.

Pacquiao meantime confirmed the "late" inclusion to the Team Pacquiao-Atienza ticket of 1Sambayan senatorial candidate Monsour del Rosario.

This, despite del Rosario's open support for Vice President Leni Robredo.

"Ang pagsuporta ko sa kanya is hindi pansarili ko kung titingnan mo ang kapakanan ng atleta natin... kahit na hindi niya ako iboto o hindi niya ako, suportahan, basta dedicated siya na tulungan at improve ang sports sa bansa natin. Diyan mo makikita ang purity ng puso ko na wala akong ah vested interest na pang sarili ko," Pacquiao explained.

The PROMDI standard bearer will spend the final campaign week in Cebu and Mindanao provinces.

He has scheduled his 'miting de avance' in Cebu City and his hometown in General Santos City.

Pacquiao during the interview criticized the Inter-Agency Task Force's directive to revert Cebu, Saranggani and General Santos City to the stricter Alert Level 2.

Asked for his reaction about the heightened alert level in his targetted miting de avance areas, Pacquiao said: "Bakit hindi nalang nila i-Alert level 3 para lalong mahalata?"

He will still continue his campaign activities Pacquiao stressed, while assuring authorities that he will follow whatever protocol is being observed in the areas concerned.

Around 30 million Filipinos have already signed his "Pacquiao Pabahay Form" according to the senator.

And majority of those who signed, have indicated their need for a house, job and educational needs.

Those who signed will receive a text message from his office, informing them that they are already included in the Pacquiao "database."

Pacquiao stressed, registration is free and he is not asking for any payment from anyone.

"Wala po kayong babayaran dyan kahit piso. Hindi po ako nanghihingi sa inyo kahit anong amount, libre po yan. Isumbong mo sa akin kung sino ang nanghihingi at nagsasamantala. Pakiusap ko lang naman doon sa mga umiikot at nagpapa-pirma ng mga forms, huwag niyo ng pahirapan. Naghihirap na nga pahirapan mo pa. At ikaw naghihirap na nga lalo ka pang gagawa ng kasalanan, ay lalo ka talagang maghirap," Pacquiao said.

Should he become the next president, Pacquiao assured the people, he will allot P300 to P400 billion a year to finance the construction of housing units nationwide.

"Tatlong taon lang. Tatlong taon lang, 300 to 400 billion in three years, tapos na yan. May mga trabaho, hanapbuhay na. May mga bahay na may sariling pamilya. Kasi yan naman ang pangarap ko yan naman ang adbokasiya ko. Masaya ako kapag ang pamilya nakaahon sa kahirapan masaya ang tahanan may hanapbuhay, hindi nagugutom," Pacquiao said.

