Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. on Sunday held a campaign rally in Isabela, one of the provinces in the "Solid North".

The next Marcos-Duterte UniTeam events will be their May 3 miting de avance in Iloilo; May 5 miting de avance in Tagum City, Davao del Norte; and May 7 miting de avance in Parañaque, in Metro Manila — or one each in each major PH region.

During the campaign rally in Isabela, Marcos Jr. urged his supporters to also vote for his running-mate, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte, so they won't suffer the same fate as President Rodrigo Duterte and Vice President Leni Robredo, who are from opposing parties.

“Nakita niyo naman po ang nangyari kay Pang. Duterte na siya at ang kanyang bise ay hindi nagkakasundo, maraming hindi nagawa kaya napakahalaga na ang vice-president at pangulo ay nagkakaintindihan, nagkakasundo, para nagkakaisa," he said.

He also said the campaign has showed him that majority of Filipinos have joined him and the UniTeam's vision for a united Philippines.

“Hindi trenta porsyento ng Pilipino, hindi singkwenta porsyento ng Pilipino, kung hindi 70-percent ng Pilipino ay nasa atin na," Marcos Jr. added.

He also hailed the so-called "Solid North" for supporting the Marcos family through the years.

Leaders of Ilocandia, including governors, vice-governors, board members, mayors and vice-mayors joined him in the Isabela rally. Marcos asked them to join him on stage as he capped his speech.

"Yung mga iba riyan sinasabi nila hindi na raw totoo ang Solid North. Sabi nila nabuwag na raw ang suporta kay Marcos dito sa Amihanan. Ipapakita natin para paniwalaan na nila - ang ‘Solid North’ ay ‘Solid North’ po," he said.



RELATED VIDEO