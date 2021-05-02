NUJP condemns killing of Capiz municipal official

MANILA (UPDATE) - The the National Union of Journalists of the Philippines condemned the killing of the municipal administrator of the town of Pilar in Capiz province on Sunday.

John Heredia, who was also the former head of NUJP’s Capiz chapter, was shot dead by unidentified motorcycle-riding gunmen in Bgry. Lawa-an, according to a police report.

Heredia was about to board his own motorcycle when he was shot. He was taken to the Capiz Doctors’ Hospital but was pronounced dead on arrival.

The slain former mediaman was the first and longest-serving chair of the NUJP Capiz chapter, the media group said.

“While Heredia was no longer in the media when he was killed, his death is a symptom of the culture of impunity in the Philippines,” the NUJP said.

Heredia was killed on the eve of World Press Freedom Day.

At least 19 journalists have been killed in the 4 years of the administration of Duterte, the Center for Media Freedom and Responsibility said in November last year.

NUJP also noted that Heredia’s wife, human rights lawyer Criselda Azarcon-Heredia, was the target of an ambush in September 2019.

Criselda, who is an anti-mining advocate, had been red-tagged prior to the attack on her, the National Union of Peoples' Lawyers said.

The NUPL has also condemned Heredia’s killing and called for a probe into the incident.

- Report from Jeffrey Hernaez, ABS-CBN News

