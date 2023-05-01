US and Filipino troops train together during their Salaknib 2022 military exercises. Spc. Joshua Oller, 28th PAD, US Army/handout/file

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr said his administration will not allow any country to use the Philippines as "a staging post for any kind of military action", saying the Philippine government is for peace.

That assurance from the Chief Executive, as the country continues to strengthen its military and political alliance with the United States amid growing tensions in the region over the West Philippine Sea and Taiwan.

Watch more News on iWantTFC

Marcos Jr, who is currently in Washington DC for a landmark visit, said that Manila will "not encourage any provocative action” by any other country that would involve the Philippines.

“Simple lang ang role natin sa Pilipinas, we work for peace. We’ll not encourage any provocative action that involve the Philippines by any other country. We will not allow that to happen, we will not allow the Philippines to be used as a staging post by any country for any kind of military action,” Marcos Jr told reporters.

“All we are worried about is the peace and the safety of our people both here and abroad. That’s the main consideration,” he continued.

WATCH: President Marcos Jr says his administration will not allow any country to use the Philippines as “a staging post for any kind of military action” amid increasing tensions in the region. pic.twitter.com/DM2xOcy0Z3 — Pia Gutierrez (@pia_gutierrez) May 1, 2023

Marcos Jr earlier told Beijing that Philippine military bases designated as EDCA sites will not be used for any “offensive action,” after China claimed that Manila’s decision to allow the United States expanded access to its military bases under the Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement threatens regional peace.

The President said Manila has no intention to expand its territory in the region.

“Kami wala kaming interes kundi maging peaceful ang region namin, maging peaceful na hindi magkaproblema ang mga Pilipino, na yun lang naman ang habol natin. Wala naman tayong interes na magpalawak ng teritoryo. Wala sa posisyon ng Pilipinas ang tungkol dyan,” he said.

The Philippine leader meanwhile underscored the role of a united ASEAN to keep the peace and lower tensions in the South China Sea.

"I think the best move for us is to stay within ASEAN, keep ASEAN solid, strong, and united, so that, if that’s the case, if we have, at least, we have a consensus, and areas of agreement, then it will remain strong, and that ASEAN will still be the one to conduct, and to lead the political fortunes of all the other countries around Asia."