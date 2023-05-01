Marcos, Duterte pay tribute to Filipino workers on Labor Day

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. speaks during the celebration of the 15th Philippine National Health Research System (PNHRS) week held at the Marriot Hotel in Clark Pampanga on August 11, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and Vice President Sara Duterte on Monday paid tribute to the Filipino workforce, saying the government was "working conscientiously" to provide ways to uplift their living conditions.

In his Labor Day message, Marcos described Filipino laborers as "essential to the sustenance of our soaring economy and also in laying the groundwork for our important industries."

"That is why we strive to address the cares and concerns of our workers as we provide them with better opportunities so that they are capacitated to their full potential as active participants in nation-building," he said.

Marcos also thanked Filipino workers for their "significant contribution" to the country's development.

He also asked leaders from the private sector to support the government's initiatives to ensure the sustainability of jobs, secure workers' livelihoods, and maintain productivity of the economy.

"If we all unite and work together with renewed hope, vigor, and enthusiasm in our respective fields, industries, and endeavors, I am certain that we can usher a more equitable and prosperous future for all," Marcos added.

In another message, Duterte said the Department of Education (DepEd) was also creating ways to ensure that the Philippine education system would prepare Filipino learners to become part of the workforce.

"Sa susunod na limang taon, sisikapin ng Kagawaran ng Edukasyon na bumuo ng matibay na pundasyon ng kaalaman at kasanayan para maging handa sa hinaharap ang ating kabataang Pilipino at makaakit ng mas dekalidad at disenteng trabaho," she said.

Duterte also underscored the need for "more decent and quality jobs that are fulfilling and supportive of individual growth," as well as creating work culture that understands the dual role of workers as family members.

The President's message came as he returned to the United States for a 5-day official visit to reaffirm the alliance between the US and the Philippines, which US officials have previously described as "ironclad."

During his visit in Washington, DC, Marcos is slated to have bilateral talks with US President Joe Biden at the White House.

—with a report from Katrina Domingo, ABS-CBN News

RELATED VIDEO: