Nagsimula nang dumating sa Araneta Coliseum sa Cubao, Quezon City ang ilang manggagawa na lalahok sa ‘Mayo Uno People’s rally with Leni and Kiko.’ @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/r3QLntKrAu — Reiniel Pawid (@PawidReiniel) April 30, 2022

MANILA — Thousands of workers are expected to attend a Labor Day rally on Sunday in Quezon City organized by supporters of presidential candidate Leni Robredo and vice presidential aspirant Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan.

Those attending the event lined up as early as 6 a.m. at the Araneta Coliseum to get free tickets. Up to 15,000 are expected to join.

Tickets will be given out on a "first come, first served" basis, organizers said, reminding that the venue can only accommodate 16,500 attendees.

Entrance Tickets for ‘Working People’s rally with Leni and Kiko’ are distributed as early as 6:30 AM.



Organizers said 15,000 free tix are available at the entrance of Araneta Coliseum. @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/lFxBq9bNmG — Reiniel Pawid (@PawidReiniel) April 30, 2022

Organizers reminded attendees to bring their IDs and vaccination cards, and that they are prohibited from bringing food inside the venue.

Among those who are attending the Labor Day event are workers from the business process outsourcing, food and beverage, construction, and manufacturing sector.

Activities include the discussion of the Leni-Kiko tandem's economic recovery plan, and discussions on the rights and benefits of workers.

— Report from Reiniel Pawid, ABS-CBN News

RELATED VIDEO