QC mounts COVID-19 drive-thru vaccination for transport workers on Labor Day

The Quezon City government set up a drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination site for transport workers Saturday, as the city aims to vaccinate over 200 tricycle drivers and food delivery riders on Labor Day.

Among the economic frontliners who were to receive their first dose of the Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine during the symbolic vaccination event are overseas Filipino workers, tricycle drivers and food delivery riders.

LOOK: Quezon City government sets up drive-thru vaccination for transport workers. The city aims to vaccinate over 200 tricycle drivers, food delivery riders on Labor Day. @ABSCBNNews pic.twitter.com/Umt7USCg5F — Bianca Dava 🐈‍⬛😺🐈 (@biancadava) May 1, 2021

"Ang layunin niyan, mapabilis (ang pagbabakuna) kasi bumibiyahe ang TODA natin. So para mabilis, madadaanan na nila ang pagbabakuna. Hindi na nila aantayin pa ang isa’t kalahating oras na nire-require," QC Mayor Joy Belmonte said on the drive-thru vaccination setup.

(Our objective is to expedite vaccination because they ferry people everyday. To make it faster, they can just pass through and get vaccinated. They do not need to wait one and a half hours.)

“Hindi siya operational the whole time. ‘Pag nabook na ang [certain] number of TODA for a certain day—‘pag pinayagan na ang A4—tsaka ia-activate ang drive-thru.”

(It will not be operational the whole time. If a certain number of transport drivers are booked for a certain day, once we allow the A4 category to get vaccinated, then we will activate the drive through.)

Health Secretary Francisco Duque III said vaccination of essential workers under the A4 classification will start sometime in May or June.

"This is only a symbolic vaccination. The start of A4 will be sometime in the last week of May to the first week of June,” said Duque, who was present at the event.

"Ito ay dumidepende pa rin sa sapat na bakuna na parating mula sa inaangkat ng gobyerno. Sa ngayon, Sinovac ang ibabakuna sa mga manggagawa pero kapag nadating sa Mayo o Hunyo ang mas malaking bulto ng mga bakuna, pwedeng andiyan na ang Gamaleya o AstraZeneca," he added.

(This depends on the number of vaccines available. As of now, we will only use Sinovac vaccines. But come May or June we can expect more batches of vaccines, like the Gamaleya or AstraZeneca Vaccines.)

As of April 27, there have been 1,809,801 individuals vaccinated against COVID-19 in the country, nearly two months since the government rolled out its vaccination program.

Government aims to inoculate 70 million to reach herd immunity.

— Report from Bianca Dava, ABS-CBN News