MANILA- President Rodrigo Duterte has approved measures declaring Mt. Pulag and Mt. Arayat in Luzon, as well as other areas, as protected landscapes, documents shared by Malacañang showed.

Other places that Duterte designated as protected areas included the historic Tirad Pass National Park in Ilocos Sur, a portion of land in Balbalan, Kalinga, and an area in Zamboanga Sibugay.

Duterte signed the following laws to grant protected status to the areas, under the National Integrated Protected Areas System (NIPAS). This means that the landscapes will be "managed to enhance biological diversity and [get] protected against destructive human exploitation."

Republic Act No. 11688 or the Banao Protected Landscape Act

Republic Act No. 11687 or the Tirad Pass Protected Landscape Act

Republic Act No. 11686 or the Naga-Kabasalan Protected Landscape Act

Republic Act No. 11685 or the Mt. Pulag Protected Landscape Act

Republic Act No. 11684 or the Mt. Arayat Protected Landscape Act

The laws cited the areas' rich biological resources and their ecological importance.

The laws will kickstart trust funds for the protection of these landscapes and would likewise create respective Protected Area Management Offices (PAMOs) for supervision and conservation purposes.

Mt. Pulag, a popular tourist spot known for its "sea of clouds," is the highest peak in Luzon and is the second highest in the country.

In its website, UNESCO described the mountain as "an important watershed providing the water necessities of many stakeholders for domestic and industrial use, irrigation, hydroelectric power production and aquaculture."

The mountain is part of the UNESCO tentative list, or an area being considered to be nominated as a World Heritage Site.

Mt. Arayat, meanwhile, is known as a hub of wild animals. Its foot is surrounded by several waterfalls and numerous plants, UNESCO noted.

FROM OUR ARCHIVES