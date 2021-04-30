Lyceum Northwestern University grad tops pharmacist licensure exam

MANILA - A graduate from the Lyceum Northwestern University in Dagupan City led the new batch of pharmacists in the country, the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) announced on Friday.

According to the PRC, Angelo Proceso Zarate had a 90.60 percentile rating for the exam given this month in 7 cities.

He was followed by Anna Teresa Galian from the University of Santo Tomas (89.95 percent), Rhomvinz Villena Hilbero from Universidad de Zamboanga-Pagadian (for Mendero College) with 89.33 percent, Janella Jalal with from Centro Escolar University in Manila (89.22 percent), and Cheyenne Dublada with Liceo de Cagayan University (88.75).

A total of 674 out of 1,168 passed the examinations, said the PRC.

Saint Louis University in Baguio is this year's performing school with a passing rate of 100 percent.

The successful examinees who garnered the 10 highest places in the April 2021 Pharmacist Licensure Examination were:

The top performing schools with 10 or more examinees and with at least 80 percent passing percentage are:

According to the PRC, the date and venue for their oathtaking will be announced later in the day.

Here's the full list: