Invalid ivermectin prescriptions? DOH, FDA to send reports to PRC

Two lawmakers lead distribution of Ivermectin to residents of Barangay Old Balara in Quezon City on April 29, 2021. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/file

MANILA — Following reports of invalid ivermectin prescriptions given to the public, the Department of Health (DOH) and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Friday said they will forward such reports to the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC), which supervises the practice of doctors and other professionals.

“Following the distribution of ivermectin capsules to different communities in Quezon City, the DOH disclosed that it has received reports of alleged invalid prescriptions being given to individuals,” a statement from DOH and FDA read.

“The DOH likewise assured that it will officially endorse the reports to the Professional Regulation Commission (PRC) to investigate the veracity of the reports and impose sanctions as deemed necessary, based on existing laws,” it added.

Reiterating the statement of other medical and pharmacist associations, the agency reminded the public that a valid prescription should contain the date of prescription, the patient’s name, age, and sex. It should also include the name, office address, and professional regulation number of the doctor.

On Thursday, two lawmakers led the distribution of the anti-parasitic drug for Quezon City residents. Some photos from the event showed recipients being given prescriptions on bond paper without the name and information of the doctor.

The DOH and the FDA said Filipinos should be vigilant and ensure they receive proper prescriptions that “will protect them and ensure accountability from the issuing professional.”

Invalid prescriptions may be reported to the PRC while adverse reaction to the prescribed drugs may be reported to the FDA at (02) 8809-5596 or pharmacovigilance@fda.gov.ph.

In the same statement, the DOH and the FDA reiterated that it still does not recommend the use of ivermectin for COVID-19 “due to insufficient scientific evidence.”

“We do not recommend the use of ivermectin for the prevention and treatment of COVID-19 as the benefits of this antiparasitic drug for this purpose has not been established. President Rodrigo Duterte has also ordered DOST PCHRD to conduct a clinical trial to test the efficacy of ivermectin against COVID-19, let's wait for the results,” FDA Director General Rolando Enrique Domingo was quoted saying.

However, the FDA said that investigational drugs may be used through a compassionate special permit (CSP) or “when it is compounded by a duly licensed pharmacy and properly dispensed by a pharmacist to a patient with a valid prescription.”

The lawmakers who distributed the ivermectin on Thursday claimed that their supply came from a compounding pharmacy.

The DOH and the FDA said they are not against investigational drugs but utmost care must be taken when using such medication.

“While we recognize recent calls for its use, the positive effects of ivermectin have yet to be proven. Moreover, the danger of self-administering this drug is concerning, which is why we call on the public to refrain from self-medicating and indiscriminately using this potentially harmful product,” Health Secretary Francisco T. Duque III said.

