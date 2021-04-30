DFA reports 32 new COVID-19 cases among Pinoys abroad

MANILA - The Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) said Friday 32 more Filipinos abroad were infected with COVID-19, bringing the total number of Pinoys who caught the virus outside the country to 18,357.

Recoveries increased by 38 to 11,721. This is the highest number of recoveries in a single day so far in over 2 weeks, data collated by ABS-CBN News showed.

On this last day of the month, the DFA received reports confirming 32 new COVID-19 cases, 38 new recoveries, and no new fatality among Filipinos abroad. Meanwhile, 3 new cases in Asia and the Pacific have been verified by DOH-IHR.@teddyboylocsin #DFAForgingAhead#WeHealAsOne pic.twitter.com/C7AX2AAPyt — DFA Philippines (@DFAPHL) April 30, 2021

For the second straight day, meanwhile, the DFA recorded no new fatalities due to the virus.

The death toll among Filipinos abroad stood at 1,145.

In the Philippines, more than 1.037 million Filipinos have already been infected with the respiratory disease, almost 74,000 of which are active cases.

More than 17,200 have also died because of the virus.

The new coronavirus is believed to have first emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019.

