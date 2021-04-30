At least 16 PNP Region 6 personnel positive for COVID-19

ILOILO CITY - Some 16 personnel of the Philippine National Police Regional Office in Iloilo City have tested positive for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

The PNP Police Regional Office 6 said two members of the Regional Operations Division were first found positive for the disease, based on results released last April 29. Because of this, all personnel in the division had to undergo a swab test.

Swab test results released Friday showed that 14 more personnel had also acquired COVID-19. Meanwhile, 17 other personnel are still waiting for their results.



Those found positive on April 29 were transferred to isolation facilities in coordination with the city government while the other 14 are now isolated in the PRO6 office and are waiting to be transferred to quarantine facilities.

Contact tracing protocols are underway and personnel found to be close contacts of positive cases underwent swab tests.

Meanwhile, the regional police office will implement a skeleton workforce to minimize the number of personnel reporting to the regional headquarters. The rest may work from home.

The police Regional Operations Division will also get augmentation staff to ensure continued operations, as it is the nerve center of regional police operations.

Stricter health protocols will be implemented inside camp. Offices providing services for civilians will continue daily operations but will limit the number of people accommodated.

PRO6 now has a total of 106 active COVID-19 cases, along with 303 recoveries and 1 fatality since the pandemic started.

— Report from Rolen Escaniel