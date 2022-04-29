Camarines Norte Rep. Marisol Panotes passes away

MANILA — Camarines Norte 2nd District Rep. Marisol Panotes has passed away, her daughter confirmed Friday.

"It is with deep sorrow to announce the passing of my mother Congw. Marisol 'Toots' Panotes — a loving mother, a living wife, a loving grandma and a good public servant," her daughter Rosemarie wrote on Facebook.

No other details about her death were shared.

"Your prayers will be much appreciated in this most difficult time," she added.

Panotes served as vice chairperson of the committee on disaster resilience and committee on population and family relations in the House of Representatives.