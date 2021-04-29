Philippines to release list of industries allowed to open under MECQ

MANILA - The inter-agency task force leading the country's COVID-19 response is set to release a list of industries that are allowed to stay open during the modified enhanced community quarantine in Metro Manila and surrounding provinces to curb increasing infections.

"Magkakaroon ng listahan ng mga industriya at negosyo na pwedeng pabuksan bagamat MECQ pa rin. Naiintindihan namin na kailangang bumalik na ang mga mangaggawa sa kanilang hanapbuhay," Presidential Spokesman Harry told TeleRadyo.

He added: "We are looking at a gradual reopening."

Restrictions to curb the spread of the disease have taken a painful toll on the Southeast Asian economy, which suffered its worst contraction on record due to the pandemic last year.

Watch more in iWantTFC

In the interview, Roque said the IATF voted unanimously to extend the MECQ in the National Capital Region Plus to preserve the gains of the month-long lockdown.

He noted that the arrival of more COVID-19 vaccines will help lower infections in the country. "After April, it can only be better," he said.

The Philippines is battling one of the worst coronavirus outbreaks in Asia, with hospitals and medical workers in the capital Manila overwhelmed, while authorities face delays in the delivery of vaccines.

Non-essential movement, mass gatherings and dining in restaurants will remain banned in Metro Manila and in the provinces of Bulacan, Rizal, Laguna and Cavite for a further two weeks from May 1.

The Department of Health recorded 6,895 new COVID-19 cases and 115 more deaths on Wednesday, bringing the tallies to 1.02 million confirmed infections and more than 17,000 fatalities.

While the government aims to inoculate 50 to 70 million out of the country's more than 108 million people, the pace of its inoculation campaign has been slow due to difficulties in securing supply.

With Reuters.