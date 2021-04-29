Panukalang batas para sa dagdag health care facilities, specialty hospitals tinalakay sa Senado

MANILA - Sumalang sa pagdinig ng Senado ang mga opisyal ng Department of Health, Department of Public Works and Highways at mga kinatawan ng iba’t ibang ospital para talakayin ang panukalang magdaragdag ng health care facilities at specialty hospitals sa bansa.

Sa hearing ng Senate Committee on Health and Demography na pinangunahan ni Sen. Pia Cayetano, vice chairperson ng komite, kanya-kanyang latag ng mga plano at pangangailangan ang DOH gayundin ang mga opisyal ng iba’t ibang government hospital para mapagbuti pa ang kanilang serbisyo sa mga pasyente.

Ito'y sa harap ng lumutang na kakulangan sa health facilities sa bansa sa gitna ng patuloy na COVID-19 pandemic.

Sa presentation ni Dr. Lilibeth David, Undersecretary for Facilities and Infrastructure ng DOH, kaugnay ng Philippine Health Development Plan 2020-2024, sinabi nito na bagama't mayroon nang 2,593 na primary care facilities, 1,500 dito ay pribado, 50-porsiyento pa ng populasyon sa mga rural areas ang walang access sa health facilities na kayang maabot sa loob ng 30 minuto, lalo na sa malalayong probinsya.

“If you look at the primary health care of our country, half of our population still do not have access to primary care facilities within 30 minutes. When we talk of primary care facilities, we’re talking about the rural care unit and the health center," ani David.

"So 'yung goal po natin is sana all our population will have access to a primary care facility within 30 minutes. So this gaps are usually in BARMM, Bicol and MIMAROPA,” sinabi ni David.

Dagdag niya, may mga health care facilities na kulang naman sa personnel.

Suportado naman ng pamunuan ng iba’t-ibang ospital ang Philippine Health Development Plan ng DOH.

Aminado ang pamunuan ng Lung Center of the Philippines na apektado ngayon ng COVID-19 pandemic ang kanilang operasyon dahil maraming kama ang nakalaan sa mga COVID-19 patients.

Ayon kay Dr. Vincent Balanag, Executive Director ng ospital, apektado ng COVID-19 ang paggamit sa kanilang 250-bed capacity para sa specialized services. Nasa 150 na lang aniya ang nagagamit at kailangan ng expansion nang 250 pang dagdag.

“..[W]e need to expand for additional, another 250 beds for us to be able to provide the full set of specialized services, like lung transplant, robotic surgery and all those specialized services that we can offer,” ani Dr. Vincent Balanag, Executive Director ng ospital.

Para sa pamunuan ng UP-Philippine General Hospital, magiging malaking tulong sa mga programang pangkalusugan ng pamahalaan ang pagkakaroon ng isa pang ospital na kahalintulad ng PGH sa ibang lugar.

Bagama't hindi aniya bahagi ng DOH ang UP-PGH, suportado nila ang pangangailangan sa serbisyo ng kagawaran sa pagbibigay ng serbisyong medikal sa publiko.

“Currently the concern of course is this pandemic, maybe will have 2 or 3 buildings in the next 5 years and all of them to be pandemic ready. We are also in the process of establishing the institute of emerging infectious diseases," aniya.

Nagtatayo rin ng isang 15-story neuroscience facility at isa pang 15-story cancer care building. Balak din ng PGH, na nakabase sa UP Manila, na magtayo ng medical school sa UP Diliman sa Quezon City para mas marami pang makapag-aral na mga doktor at espesyalista.

"We envisioned that PGH is not only UP but the PGH that belongs to everyone from all over the country. I think in that aspect, putting up another PGH in strategic areas in the country for education and research purposes will benefit more trainees and students. We maintain our function as university hospital in line with improvement of services to our patients,” paliwanag ni Dr. Gerardo Legaspi, Medical Director ng UP-PGH.

Binigyang diin naman ni Cayetano na sa ilalim ng kanyang panukala, hindi isinasantabi ang basic health care para sa mga Pinoy, bagkus nais lamang nitong tutukan ang mga specialty hospital na makapagbibigay ng mas malawak na serbisyo para sa mga nangangailangan.

“Just to let you know, it is not lost on us on the need to emphasize support for the 4th, 5th, 6th class municipalities given 'yon, this bill really was focus on specialization which would tend then to be in the cities but exactly meant to reach out to the far-flung areas within those regions, but basic health care would be the bigger expense, the budget, it’s part of the plan itself,” ani Cayetano

Ayon kay Cayetano, magkakaroon pa ng mga susunod na hearing para plantsahin ang marami pang isyu kasama na dito ang paglalaan ng pondo sa mga inilalatag ng programa at plano ng mga specialty hospital sa bansa.

