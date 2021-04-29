IATF allows barbershops, beauty parlors to reopen in MECQ areas

MANILA — The inter-agency task force leading the country's COVID-19 response has allowed barbershops and beauty parlors in Metro Manila and nearby provinces to reopen in areas under modified enhanced community quarantine in a bid to boost the pandemic-hit economy, Malacañang said Thursday.

The task force granted them to resume their operations, along with nail spas and other personal care establishments, under the condition they will operate on 30% capacity to avoid crowding and observe physical distancing, Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said in a statement.

He noted that "these establishments shall only provide services that can accommodate the wearing of face masks at all times by clients and service providers."

Dine-in services in restaurants will also be allowed at 10% venue or seating capacity.

"These food preparation establishments, however, may operate their indoor dine-in services beyond this limitation, provided that they comply with Joint Memorandum Circular No. 21-01 (s. 2021) or the Safety Seal Certification Program," Roque said.

This will take effect on May 1, Trade Secretary Ramon Lopez said.

Metro Manila and surrounding Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal are under MECQ, the second strictest quarantine level until May 14.

The capital region alone accounts for about a third of the country's gross domestic product.

"Itong additional na mga negosyong bubuksan ay para po maibsan ang pagbaba nng ating ekonomiya," Roque said.

About 500,000 people will be able to return to work with the reopening of hair salons and indoor dining services, the trade department earlier said.

The Philippines has tallied a total of 1,028,738 COVID-19 infections with 17,145 deaths and 942,239 recoveries. Active cases stand at 69,354.