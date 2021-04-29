DFA reports 12 new COVID-19 cases among Filipinos abroad

MANILA - The number of Filipinos abroad who have contracted COVID-19 rose to 18,325 as 12 new cases were recorded Thursday, the Department of Foreign Affairs said.

The DFA also reported 13 new recoveries and no new fatality.

This is the fourth straight day that the number of new cases is in the double digits.

Those currently being treated abroad for the disease are at 5,947 as 11,233 of those infected have recovered, while 1,145 have died.

There are currently 94 countries/territories with Filipinos stricken with COVID-19.

Those undergoing treatment are broken down as follows by region: 1,120 in the Asia Pacific, 927 in Europe, 3,804 in the Middle East and Africa, and 96 in the Americas.

The DFA received reports confirming 12 new COVID-19 cases, 13 new recoveries, and no new fatality among Filipinos abroad. To date, the total number of countries and territories with confirmed cases among Filipinos remains at 94.

In the Philippines, COVID-19 has so far sickened 1,028,738 people. The tally includes 17,145 deaths, 942,239 recoveries, and 69,354 active cases.

The new coronavirus is believed to have first emerged in the central Chinese city of Wuhan in late 2019.

Variants of the virus have since emerged in the United Kingdom, South Africa, Brazil and the Philippines.

Data from US-based Johns Hopkins University showed that more than 149.6 million people globally have contracted COVID-19, with the United States, India, Brazil, France, and Russia leading countries with the most number of cases.

More than 3.1 million have died worldwide because of the disease, while some 86.8 million already recovered.

