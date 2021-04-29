Compostela town mayor, daughter test positive for COVID-19

Compostela Mayor Lema Bolo and her daughter tested positive for COVID-19. Photo courtesy of Compostela LGU.

Mayor Lema Bolo of Compostela town in Davao del Oro on Thursday revealed that she and her daughter, who is also her executive assistant, tested positive for COVID-19 following a swab test.

In her Facebook post, Bolo said she may have contracted the virus after having a close contact with a COVID-stricken person who attended a meeting recently, which they also attended.

The Provincial Health Office on Tuesday told all personnel who attended the meeting about the COVID-positive patient and asked them if they experienced symptoms.

Bolo has placed Compostela Municipal hall on temporary lockdown until Friday, for disinfection and contact tracing.

"Ginahangyo pud nako ang akoang mga naka-close contact nga wala maapil ug identify sa atong mga contact tracers, sa pag-report dayon sa inyong mga BHERT ug pag-self-isolate labi na gayud ang mga adunay gibati nga simtomas sa COVID-19," she said.

(I also appeal to those who have close contact with me to immediately report to BHERT or Barangay Health Emergency Response Teams and to self-isolate, especially those who are experiencing COVID-19 symptoms.)

The mayor also said she is currently in good condition as they strictly follow orders from the municipal health officer.

- report from Hernel Tocmo

