500,000 Sinovac doses arrive in the Philippines

MANILA - Half a million doses of CoronaVac, the COVID-19 vaccine developed by China’s Sinovac BioTech, arrived in the Philippines Thursday morning.

This is the fourth delivery of Sinovac vaccines from Beijing to the Philippines, bringing the total of deliveries to 3.5 million doses. The delivery came a day after President Duterte said the Philippines owes a debt of gratitude to China for donating 1 million doses to Manila.

Video courtesy of PCOO

The latest 500,000 doses were not donated by China but procured by the Philippine government.

The procured doses arrived at NAIA Terminal 2 at 7:05 a.m. on Cebu Pacific flight 5J671.

Vaccine czar Carlito Galvez Jr. earlier said the vaccines will be brought to the MetroPac facility in Marikina before being distributed all over the country.

President Rodrigo Duterte earlier said the Philippines owes a debt of gratitude to China for donating 1 million COVID-19 shots to the Philippines. This, amid criticism that Chinese vessels have been spotted in territorial waters in the West Philippine Sea.

“I’m stating it for the record, we do not want war with China. China is a good friend. Mayroon tayong utang na loob na marami, pati iyong bakuna natin,” he said in a pre-recorded speech.

(We have a huge debt of gratitude, even for our vaccine. But there are things that are not really subject to a compromise. I hope they will understand.)