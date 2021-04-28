PNP's Sinas denies 'planted beneficiaries' used in 'Barangayanihan' project

Courtesy of Police Regional Office 10 Facebook Page

MANILA - The Philippine National Police has denied releasing a memorandum requiring police community precincts to use "planted beneficiary civilians" for its food bank project called "Barangayanihan".

PNP chief Gen. Debold Sinas said the Police Regional Office in Northern Mindanao has already dismissed claims it released such an order.

"They have already said that it didn't come from them," he told reporters on the sidelines of the ceremonial turnover of a new quarantine facility inside Camp Crame.

Sinas also maintained the PNP does not have such a policy.

"Wala kaming kuwan, planting ganito. Alam mo, kaniya-kaniyang gimik 'yan para mapansin eh," he said.

(We don't have [such policy about that] planting [beneficiaries]. You know what, they just make different gimmicks to be noticed.)

In the interview, he noted they were still verifying the reports and tasked the Criminal Investigation and Detection Gorup and Anti-Cybercrime Group to look into the incident.

"When I received that report, I have instructed the CIDG at saka (and) Cybercrime to check on that," he said. "But if you want the veracity, maybe you could talk directly kung saan galing 'yon (where it originated). Kasi vine-verify pa namin ang (We are still verifying the) veracity ng (of the) report."

An internal memo allegedly from PRO 10 and circulating in social media said police community precincts are required to put up their own community pantry similar to the Maginhawa Community Pantry in Quezon City.

"Respective beneficiaries will take pictures of the activity and post in their respective FB accounts. These netizens can be planted beneficiary civilians so as to manifest community's appreciation," part of the memorandum read.

