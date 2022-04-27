Sen. Juan Miguel “Migz” Zubiri attends a UniTeam gathering in Tarlac City. Photo from Zubiri's Facebook page



MANILA — Sen. Juan Miguel “Migz” Zubiri has been dropped from the senatorial slate of Vice President Leni Robredo and Sen. Francis “Kiko” Pangilinan, the tandem’s camp announced Wednesday.

In a statement, Robredo spokesperson Barry Guiterrez said that Zubiri was dropped from the slate because of his “open endorsement of another presidential candidate.”

Before he was removed, Zubiri was a guest candidate of the “Team Robredo-Pangilinan” (Tropa), while also running under the UniTeam slate of Robredo’s rival, former Sen. Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr.

“His open endorsement of another presidential candidate, in contravention of the agreement with all guest candidates, led to this decision,” Gutierrez said.

“With 12 days remaining before elections, we are moving forward with our 11-candidate Senate slate,” he added.

Other members of the Robredo-Pangilinan senate slate include:

• Former Ifugao Rep. Teddy Baguilat

• Former Vice President Jejomar Binay

• Sen. Leila de Lima

• Lawyer Chel Diokno

• Sorsogon Gov. Francis Escudero

• Sen. Richard Gordon

• Sen. Risa Hontiveros

• Lawyer Alex Lacson

• Lawyer and labor leader Sonny Matula

• Former Sen. Antonio Trillanes IV

• Sen. Joel Villanueva

— With reports from Raffy Cabristante and Jervis Manahan, ABS-CBN News

