Senate to probe estate tax process requirements: Gatchalian

MANILA - The public’s concerns over so many documents being required for processing estate tax will be investigated at the Senate, Sen. Sherwin Gatchalian said Tuesday.

Gatchalian, chairman of the Senate Ways and Means Committee, said this as he also expressed his support for the extension of the real estate tax amnesty.

“For example na maraming reklamo na pinapahirapan ang mga nag-a-apply ng estate (tax). Humihingi ng mga dokumento na wala naman sa ilalim ng batas. Marami rin lumalapit sa fixer so gusto ko munang maimbestigahan ang corruption issues at mga allegations of na pinapahirapan ang mga applicants,” he said.

“Baka pinapahirapan nila para magbayad, obviously para kumuha ng fixer at magbayad. So it's not an issue na ayaw ng tao. It's an issue na pinapahirapan sila.”

Gatchalian said he does not see any issue with calls to extend the amnesty, as the government targets to achieve a P5 billion collection for it.

The estate tax amnesty provides taxpayers the immunity from the payment of estate taxes as well as any increments, additions, and civil, criminal and administrative cases and penalties.

A House panel is deliberating on a measure extending the ongoing amnesty for estate taxes by 2 more years.

